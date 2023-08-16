Khuzestan province’s 4-month non-oil exports exceed $1.7b

TEHRAN- Non-oil commodities worth $1.738 billion were exported from Khuzestan province, in the southwest of Iran, during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), an official with the customs department of the province announced.

Behrouz Qareh-Beygi put the weight of exported commodities at 6.572 million tons, with a 25-percent growth year on year, while the export fell 31 percent in terms of value.

He named petrochemicals, agricultural products, steel, construction materials, mechanical and electronic devices, food and fishery as the main exported items, and the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, China, Southeast Asia, Turkey, Russia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan as the major export destinations.

The official further announced that 4.499 million tons of non-oil goods worth $2.698 billion were imported to the province in the first four months of this year, falling 51 percent from the past year.

As previously announced by the official, non-oil commodities worth $6.584 billion were exported from Khuzestan province during the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), an official with the customs department of the province announced.

Qareh-Beygi put the weight of exported commodities at 17.55 million tons, with a seven-percent growth year on year.

He named petrochemicals, agricultural products, steel, construction materials, mechanical and electronic devices, food and fishery as the main exported items, and the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, China, Southeast Asia, Turkey, Russia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan as the major export destinations.

The official further announced that 18.021 million tons of non-oil goods worth $10.677 billion were imported to the province in the previous year, with a 12-percent drop in weight, while a five-percent rise in value, as compared to the preceding year.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade reached $35.445 billion in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Based on the mentioned data, Iran exported 45.758 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $15.906 billion in the mentioned four months, IRIB reported.

The exports of non-oil commodities in the mentioned four months increased by 28.56 percent in terms of weight.

Meanwhile, some 11.842 million tons of goods valued at $19.539 billion were imported into the country in the said period, indicating a 10.82-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same time span.

The average value of each ton of exported goods in the first four months of the current year was $348 and the average value of each ton of imported goods was $1,650.

Iran's top export destination during this period was China with $4.644 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, followed by Iraq with $2.927 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $2.0 billion, Turkey with $1.778 billion, and India with $624 million.

Liquefied natural gas, liquid propane, liquid butane, bitumen, and methanol were the top five exported items in the said four months.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports during these four months were the UAE with $5.818 billion, China with $5.558 billion, Turkey with $2.090 billion, India with $718 million, and Germany with $704 million worth of imports.

Corn, smartphones, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, and rice were the top imported items in the period under review.

