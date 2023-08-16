Iran’s free zones investment capacities to be introduced in Sulaymaniyah tourism expo

TEHRAN- Historical and tourism attractions of Iran's free zones and investment capacities in the field of tourism in these areas will be introduced at the International Exhibition of Tourism and Handicrafts of Sulaymaniyah

The international expo will run in Sulaymaniyah City of Iraqi Kurdistan during August 17-20, the news portal of Iran’s Free Trade and Special Economic Zones reported.

Iran's Free Zones High Council will have an active presence in this exhibit, which is one of the biggest and most important tourism and handicraft events in West Asia.

With the presence of Iran’s seven active free zones (Maku, Aras, Arvand, Qeshm, Anzali, Kish, and Chabahar), the pavilion of Iran's Free Zones High Council welcomes tourists and investors in this exhibition by introducing investment opportunities in Iran’s free zones.

MA