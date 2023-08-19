Iran’s trout export reaches 4,000 tons since late March

TEHRAN - Arash Nabizadeh, the managing director of Iran’s Coldwater Fish Farmers Association, said on Saturday that about 4,000 tons of trout have been exported to foreign destinations since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

Currently due to limited water resources, up to 115,000 tons of trout is produced in cold water farms across the country, however, the actual capacity of trout farming in the country is 196,000-200,000 tons per year, Nabizadeh told IRNA.

“Currently, the provinces of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Lorestan, Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad, and Zanjan account for the largest volume of trout production in the country,” he said.

According to the official, most of the country’s trout production is exported to neighboring countries including Persian Gulf Arab nations, as well as Russia.

Enjoying high quality, Iran’s fishery products were sold easily in the export markets, and also some new export destinations welcomed these products in recent years; as new markets including China, South Korea, and the Eurasian Union nations opened up for Iranian fishery products.

