Cartoon festival to highlight friendship between Iran, Brazil

TEHRAN – An international cartoon, caricature and poster festival is planned to be held to enhance the friendship between Iran and Brazil, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, the secretary of the event, said in a press conference in Tehran’s Art Bureau on Saturday.

The festival will be held in both countries and will have the theme of ‘Resistance against Racism’, Shojaei-Tabatabai said.

The caricature section of the event is dedicated to the theme of Pele and Vinicius Junior, two world-renowned football players, who have always faced racism due to their skin color, he added.

Pele is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, who has been awarded the "Best" title by FIFA. He is also one of the most successful and popular sports figures of the 20th century.

Vinicius Junior, a Brazilian star of Real Madrid, said "La Liga belongs to racists" after enduring racist insults from Valencia fans during a game.

Shojaei-Tabatabai added that since both nations are fans of football games, this subject and festival could bring them closer.

The festival is organized by Iran Cartoon International Center in collaboration with Brazil Cartoon, as well as the Center of Artistic Creations of Iran and Latin America, he mentioned.

Elcio Danilo Russo Amorim, a Brazilian cartoonist, and the executive secretary of the event, who is currently in Iran, said that the high-quality participation of artists from both countries could pave the way for stronger relations between Iran and Brazil.

He expressed his optimism that these events will yield positive outcomes in the future.

Gilmar Machado Barbosa, a Brazilian cartoonist and a jury member of the festival, stressed the need to organize such festivals to help people fight against oppression.

This festival can establish a strong relationship between Iranian and Brazilian society, he added.

Participants and enthusiasts can submit their artworks until October 7, and the closing ceremony of the event will be held in Brazil on November 4, while an exhibition of the selected artworks will be held in Abadan, a southern city in Iran, on December 4.

This competition is also held in collaboration with Professor John Lent, a renowned researcher in the field of global comics from the United States.

The first winners of the festival will receive a precious Persian carpet, while the second prize in all sections will be 7,000 Brazilian Real (equivalent to 70 million rials).

SAB/

