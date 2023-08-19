Morad El Hattab: France’s best hope of replacing Macron

The way in which France has been involved since 2007 in abnormal wars, directly or indirectly (Libya, Syria, Ukraine), is provoking more and more reactions in France. France has become an accomplice to Anglo-American-Israeli warmongering adventurism, which is dangerous for the Middle East and the whole world.

The French understand that the current President Macron no longer pursues French strategic interests. Macron himself conspired with the U.S. to sell French strategic assets, before coming to the presidency. Above all, it’s becoming clear that the current French government is leading France into chaos, while the activism of powerful networks bent on its destruction is coming to the fore. The bizarre “spontaneity” of the recent riots (June 27 - July 5, 2023) bore disturbing similarities to the Arab Spring. Foreign services and subversive networks (George Soros) have demonstrated their ability to bring France to its knees by manipulating its immigration. Excessive immigration, encouraged by perverse political networks, has been dangerously manipulated by Trotskyite and jihadist ideologues for decades.

Faced with this situation, a new hope is emerging in France in the person of Morad EL HATTAB. His full name is Morad Al Khattab Al Ibrahimi Al Cherifi Al Idrissi Al Hussein: a descendant of Ali Ibn Abi Taleb (may Allah be pleased with him), son-in-law and cousin of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWS). French citizen, born of French parents, French “by blood”, as members of his family fought for France during the Second World War and were even decorated.

A specialist in strategic investments and economic intelligence, writer and geopolitologist, he is known, in addition to a series of books on the crisis of globalist finance, for a series of articles about the redefinition of the balance of power in the Middle East since Russia’s intervention in Syria (late 2015) and then the Trump era (late 2016): with the emergence of a kind of unforeseen new world order; (that of BRICS), to counter G. Bush Sr.’s “New World Order”, war-mongering in the Middle East since 1991.

These articles, which stressed the importance of networks of American patriots against the warmongering party that wanted to destroy Iran, illustrate the proximity between Morad EL HATTAB and the Trump networks, also hailing First Lady Melania Trump’s involvement against internationalist child-trafficking networks, and their ramifications as far afield as Ukraine, shattering Joe Biden.

Morad EL HATTAB himself faces pedocriminal networks that include officials from the DGSI (Domestic Intelligence) and the Paris Police Prefecture (protected by Emmanuel Macron and French judges, despite the fact that Morad EL HATTAB passed on their identity to them) and their media-political relays in France, who multiply intrigues or delay scandals (Epstein, Palmade), while facilitating bloody attacks (Bataclan) and arson attacks (Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris).

The Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor and the Paris Prosecutor’s Office refuse to open criminal investigations and to hear Morad EL HATTAB, despite the fact that he has sent them irrefutable proof that his ex-girlfriend was linked to high-ranking sources in State security; and that she knew places targeted by terrorist attacks! For Morad EL HATTAB, their silence and inaction show a lack of respect for the victims and the truth. Either the French state is complicit with the jihadists, or it has let terror attacks happen.

Morad EL HATTAB is aiming for an alliance with Vladimir Putin’s Holy Russia, which has defended both Christianity and Islam in Syria, and allied with Iran, a country with which Russia has a long history of alliance. This is why globalist warmongering has created a new crisis in Ukraine, after targeting Armenia and Belarus. In a book entitled Vladimir Putin, the new De Gaulle, Morad EL HATTAB highlights Vladimir Putin’s restoration of Russia, which protects its population and defends family values.

He has worked with his family throughout the Muslim world to put an end to artificially created quarrels, especially between Iran and Saudi Arabia, involving Iraq. A division designed to make everyone lose. This new, common awareness will help stabilize the entire Muslim world.

Morad has created a new political party in France: The Alliance for France, uniting all French forces currently lucid about the very real dangers threatening France. This alliance also refers to the necessary Islamic-Christian alliance, reviving the true French expertise which has always considered Islam as a factor of civilization. Indeed, France was the first Western country to denounce artificial jihadism, as early as 1930.

He is now challenging President Macron and his mafia-like networks that are hijacking France. He is going to present a case to the United Nations regarding the electoral fraud in the last presidential elections, which could lead to the impeachment of the French President. Morad EL HATTAB wants to work to restore the French State and Diplomacy, in a Gaullist perspective preserving the “Concord of Nations” and a complete overhaul of the International Monetary System.

Also, to defeat the subversive ideologies that are destroying French society and want it to break up, responsible for the promotion of wokeism and LGBTQ+ ideologies, for the Charlie Hebdo cartoon cases and terrorist attacks, with even cases of rape against Muslim children by French domestic intelligence officers (DGSI Commander, Ardennes, June 2019), in order to deliberately provoke Muslims to stir up civil war.

For these reasons, Morad EL HATTAB’s “Alliance pour la France” is a new political force in France that must be supported, to ensure Peace in the Middle East and the world.

As the late General Charles De Gaulle once pointedly said: “The most noble principles in the world are only as good as their actions.”

And this is precisely why Morad El Hattab is more and more to be taken as a serious political force that will change the landscape of French Politics to a just Republic of France that has the wellbeing and security of its citizens and borders in focus. It will be a French Government that is aligned at all times with full accountability vis a vis the sovereign, the People of France. As an expert in Geopolitics Morad El Hattab masters the challenges through the application of being a Realpolitiker, a Patriot, that respects the history of France and takes favorably an example in the late General Charles De Gaulle, the visionary creator of the 5th Republic of France.

