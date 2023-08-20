Spies from Sweden, France, and Britain in Iran’s captivity 

TEHRAN- Esmaeil Khatib, Iran’s Minister of Intelligence, revealed on Sunday that spies from Sweden, France, and Britain are in Iran’s captivity and that some of them had been put to death despite external pressure.

“Today, the power of the country’s intelligence organizations is such that they have captured spies from France, Sweden, the UK, and several other countries,” Khatib declared at the annual conference of the IRGC commanders on Sunday.

The intelligence minister said, “Despite pressure from abroad, some of those spies were sentenced to death and executed.”

He emphasized that coordination and collaboration among all parts of the intelligence community are key factors in Iran’s success in apprehending spies.