“Silence” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Silence: The Power of Quiet in a World Full of Noise” by Vietnamese monastic Thich Nhat Hanh has been published in Persian by Milkan Publications.

Ozra Golfam is the translator of the book first released in 2016.

Many people embark on a seemingly futile search for happiness, running as if there is somewhere else to get to, when the world they live in is full of wonder. To be alive is a miracle. Beauty calls to us every day, yet we rarely are in the position to listen. To hear the call of beauty and respond to it, we need silence.

“Silence” shows us how to find and maintain our equanimity amid the barrage of noise. Thich Nhat Hanh guides us on a path to cultivate calm even in the most chaotic places. This gift of silence doesn't require hours upon hours of silent meditation or an existing practice of any kind. Through careful breathing and mindfulness techniques he teaches us how to become truly present in the moment, to recognize the beauty surrounding us, and to find harmony. With mindfulness comes stillness—and the silence we need to come back to ourselves and discover who we are and what we truly want, the keys to happiness and well-being.

Thich Nhat Hanh was a Vietnamese Thien Buddhist monk, peace activist, prolific author, poet and teacher and was known as the "father of mindfulness".

Nhat Hanh has published over 130 books, including more than 100 in English, which as of January 2019 had sold over five million copies worldwide. His books, which cover topics including spiritual guides and Buddhist texts, teachings on mindfulness, poetry, story collections, and scholarly essays on Zen practice, have been translated into more than 40 languages as of January 2022.

