Persepolis complete signing of Yasin Salmani

TEHRAN – Yasin Salmani joined Persepolis football club from Sepahan as free agent player on Sunday.

Salmani, 21, has penned a two-year deal with Persepolis for an undisclosed fee.

Salmani was a member of Sepahan since 2019.

Persepolis have previously signed Shahab Zahedi, Mohammadhossein Kanaanizadegan and Masoud Rigi in the summer transfer window.

Salmani, who plays as attacking midfielder, is captain of Iran U23 football team as well.