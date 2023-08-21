Lorestan to host conference on rural tourism

TEHRAN - Lorestan is set to host a conference on rural tourism, the provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

“We are preparing to hold a conference on rural tourism within [the month of] Shahrivar (which ends on September 22) to promote tourism in Lorestan province,” Ata Hassanpur said.

“Rural tourism is one of the most popular types of the travel industry in the province.”

Apart from its natural and rural attractions, Lorestan is a gem for those interested in cultural and historical destinations, the official explained.

The development of rural tourism can play an effective role in answering problems such as unemployment and low per capita income for local communities, Hassanpur said.

Over the past few years, more and more visitors are looking for something different, such as spending a day in the quiet countryside, picking fresh fruit, watching rice grow, fishing by the sea, eating traditional food or even staying with the locals.

The World Tourism Organization considers rural tourism to be a type of activity in which the visitor's experience is linked to a wide range of products typically associated with activities related to nature, agriculture, rural lifestyle, culture, fishing, and tourism. This type of tourism also has characteristics such as low population density, mainly agricultural and forestry landscape, social structure, and traditional way of life.

The UN agency aims to highlight the “uniqueness” of each village to make tourism a vehicle for further development in rural areas. “We wanted to recognize the uniqueness of each village and highlight the best initiatives to make tourism a vehicle for a better future in the countryside. As we restart tourism, we try not to leave anyone – and no village – left behind,” said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

Experts believe that the ultimate goal of the growth and development of the rural tourism industry is to enhance local economic activity, but in the long run, for this to happen, it is important to maintain a healthy environment and expand its capacity.

AFM