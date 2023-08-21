FIBA World Cup 2023: Iran roster revealed

TEHRAN - Iran Basketball Federation announced its 12-player squad for the 2023 FIBA World Cup 2023 on Monday.

Iran, known as Team Melli, are placed in Group G with Brazil, Ivory Coast and Spain.

Hakan Demir’s side will play the first match against Brazil on Aug. 26. They will then get a one-day rest before playing against Ivory Coast on Aug. 28. They will play their last group-stage match against Spain on Aug. 30.

Iran will play all the matches in the Indonesia Arena, Jakarta.

Iran's World Cup roster:

Hamed Haddadi

Behnam Yakhchali

Arsalan Kazemi

Meysam Mirzaei

Sajad Mashayekhi

Mohammad Amini

Jalal Aghamiri

Matin Aghajanpour

Hassan Aliakbari

Sina Vahedi

Navid Rezaeifar

Peter Grigorian