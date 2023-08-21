FIBA World Cup 2023: Iran roster revealed
August 21, 2023 - 20:20
TEHRAN - Iran Basketball Federation announced its 12-player squad for the 2023 FIBA World Cup 2023 on Monday.
Iran, known as Team Melli, are placed in Group G with Brazil, Ivory Coast and Spain.
Hakan Demir’s side will play the first match against Brazil on Aug. 26. They will then get a one-day rest before playing against Ivory Coast on Aug. 28. They will play their last group-stage match against Spain on Aug. 30.
Iran will play all the matches in the Indonesia Arena, Jakarta.
Iran's World Cup roster:
Hamed Haddadi
Behnam Yakhchali
Arsalan Kazemi
Meysam Mirzaei
Sajad Mashayekhi
Mohammad Amini
Jalal Aghamiri
Matin Aghajanpour
Hassan Aliakbari
Sina Vahedi
Navid Rezaeifar
Peter Grigorian
