'Paradoping' to vie at Film 4 Fun Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short film ‘Paradoping’ has made its way to the Film 4 Fun - International Comedy Short Film Festival in Romania.

Directed by Mohammad Reza Hassani Ranjbar and written by Reza Fahimi, the short piece will be screened at the competition section of the Romanian film festival.

The comedy film is about a 12-year-old boy who tries to lose weight in a short period of time in order to prepare for football skills assessment tests, but his family is worried that he would suffer from malnutrition.

‘Paradoping’ has previously taken part in the Beijing International Children’s Film Festival in China.

Film 4 Fun is a Romanian Comedy Film Festival that will celebrate this year its 15th edition. The previous editions honored Romanian actors, writers and directors that used humor as a surviving tool during the communist regime and first post-revolution decade.

Film 4 Fun is scheduled to be held from November 3 to 5 in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

ZM/