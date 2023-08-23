Maku Free Zone inks co-op MOU with Iraq’s Kurdistan

TEHRAN – The Maku Free Zone in northwestern Iran has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for economic cooperation with Iraq’s Kurdistan region, IRIB reported on Wednesday.

The MOU was signed in a meeting between officials from both sides on the sidelines of the Sulaymaniyah International Tourism Exhibition.

The meeting was attended by Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, the secretary of Iran’s Free Zones High Council, and the officials of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah provinces in the Kurdistan region.

EF/