Iran’s women’s football move down in FIFA ranking

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team have moved down two spots in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Friday.

Team Melli have dropped two spots to 63rd in the ranking.

The recently concluded ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup saw Spain rewrite the history books, with their maiden world crown also resulting in a stunning jump in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking (2nd, up 4). Indeed, La Roja could have even clinched pole position had they not missed out on the 35 points at stake in their heavy 4-0 defeat to Japan in their final group-stage game.

As a result, it is Sweden who sit at the top of the pile for the first time ever (1st, up 2). The Scandinavians dethrone the U.S. (3rd, down 2), whom they squeezed past in the round of 16 before ultimately being edged out in the semis and then recovering to overcome joint hosts Australia in the match for third place.

The next FIFA Women's World Ranking will be published on Dec. 15.