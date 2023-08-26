Agricultural projects worth over $490m to go operational across Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Agriculture Minister Mohammad-Ali Nikbakht has said that 2,300 agricultural projects with a total investment of 240.784 trillion rials (about $492 million) are going to be inaugurated across the country during Government Week (August 24-30).

According to Nikbakht, most of the mentioned projects are going to go operational in less privileged regions of the country, IRIB reported.

Projects related to water and soil have the biggest share among the mentioned projects, allocating for 48 percent of the total number of them, followed by livestock and poultry projects with 37 percent, the official said.

Nikbakht further noted that the inauguration of the mentioned projects is going to create job opportunities for 25,875 people.

Every year, on the occasion of Government Week numerous development projects are inaugurated in various provinces across the country.

This year too, several development projects in different sectors including water, agriculture, infrastructure, industry, and electricity are going operational across Iran.

