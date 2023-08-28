ICCIMA head meets Australian envoy to discuss trade

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Hossein Selahvarzi met with Australian Ambassador to Tehran Lyndall Sachs on Sunday to discuss ways of increasing trade relations between the private sectors of the two countries.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized increasing the level of commercial exchanges between the two countries, using the capacity of the private sector and cooperation in non-sanctioned fields, the ICCIMA portal reported.

“As representatives of the Iranian private sector, we at the ICCIMA believe that despite banking sanctions, there are many areas for cooperation between Iran and Australia,” Selahvarzi said at the meeting.

Expressing regret over the unfavorable trend of trade relations between Iran and Australia after the U.S. sanctions, the ICCIMA head said: “In addition to the fields of mining, medicine and medical equipment, tourism and education, there is a wide range of non-sanctioned products such as wheat, barley, livestock products, meat and live animals on which the two sides private sectors can work to improve trade exchanges.”

Sachs for her part mentioned Australia’s long-lasting relations with Iran, saying: “We are committed to maintaining our relations with Iran despite our differences and we believe that friends will always find a way to resolve their differences civilly.”

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Hossein Selahvarzi (R) and Australian Ambassador to Tehran Lyndall Sachs (L)