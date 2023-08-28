Iran to set up pavilion in Sulaymaniyah CHP Show

TEHRAN- Iran will set up a pavilion in the international exhibition of construction, installation, and electricity of Sulaymaniyah of Iraqi Kurdistan region (CHP Show 2023), which will run during September 20-23 at Sulaymaniyah International Fairground, the portal of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

In this due, Abdul-Amir Rabihavi, Iran’s former commercial attaché to Iraq, referred to the fact that Iraq is being reconstructed, and emphasized the necessity of the presence of companies in the Sulaymaniyah construction, installation, and electricity industry exhibition in order to participate in various related projects.

“The issue of the presence of Iranian companies in the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international exhibitions of the Kurdistan region will have two approaches. First, the goal is to introduce the capabilities of our country to visitors, the host government sector and other competing companies. The second goal of forming a pavilion is to stabilize the presence in the Iraqi market and prepare to compete with other foreign companies in the host country”, he stated.

It is published on the website of the CHP Show, “Before the Corona Pandemic, building, installation, and electrical events were held simultaneously at general exhibitions in Sulaymaniyah, and were held frequently due to reconstruction issues in Iraq and the need for construction products and facilities. After Corona limitations and restart of the exhibitions, all three events take place in the form of an exhibition which is called CHP Show, and participants in each of these events, who participated in public exhibitions in previous years, participate in a more specialized and targeted event. CHP is an intelligent exhibition designed based on urban development of Sulaymaniyah Iraqi Kurdistan, market research and commensurate with the volume of construction and the needs of this market and the coefficient of development of Iraqi Kurdistan in this area.

What is needed today in the Iraqi Kurdistan market is the specialization of development activities, which is well considered in the CHP Show.”

MA