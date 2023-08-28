Iranian Youth Visual Arts Festival wraps up

TEHRAN – The 30th edition of the Iranian Youth Visual Art Festival ended on Sunday in Sanandaj, capital of the western province of Kordestan.

The festival came to an end by honoring the winners from more than 150 participants across various categories, such as illustration, calligraphy, ceramics, drawing, photography, painting, miniature, and sculpture, IRNA reported on Monday.

For the first time this year, the festival was divided into two age groups of 15-18 and 19-24 and the slogan selected for this year’s festival was “Lovely Iran”.

The festival is organized every year by the Visual Arts Center of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance with the cooperation of the Institute of Contemporary Visual Arts in the categories of illustration, drawing, painting, calligraphy, pottery and ceramics, miniature, sculpture, cartoon, and photography.

The 29th edition of the festival was held in the Iranian capital of Tehran in August 2022.

SAB/



