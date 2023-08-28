Short film “Roya” wins at Indian festival

TEHRAN-The short film “Roya” written, directed and produced by Mohammadreza Mohammadi has won an award at the 5th Shortfundly International Annual Short Film Competition in India.

In the final phase of the event, “Roya” was in competition with nine other films from India and France, and received the best screenplay award at the festival, which concluded last week, ILNA reported on Sunday.

A joint production of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society and Afghanistan, the film shows an Afghan couple facing catastrophic problems on their way to immigrate to Europe illegally.

The cast includes Mostafa Lakzaian, Roghaye Nikoo and Milad Zarei.

Produced in 2022, “Roya” has so far attended several international festivals, including the 73rd Montecatini International Short Film Festival in Italy, the 4th Sincine Film Festival in India, the 8th Wag Film Festival in Italy and the 31st Euroshorts Festival in Poland. For the latter, it won the award for best young producer.

The movie is set to participate in four more festivals in India, Brazil, France and the U.S. later this year as well.

Shortfundly Annual film festival is the only of its kind in India that showcases talents for short film making and presents the best with awards in all categories.



SS/

