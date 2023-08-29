PGPL: 10-man Sepahan stun Paykan

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team came from a goal down to beat Paykan 3-1 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Matchweek 4 on Tuesday.

Reza Ghandipour scored for the hosts in the 29th minute but Reza Asadi leveled the score five minutes before the halftime.

Sepahan defender Mohammad Daneshgar was sent off in the 45th minute.

Sepahan winger Ramin Rezaeian made it 2-1 in the 69th minute and Aria Yousefi scored the third goal in the 89th minute.

Malavan were held to a 1-1 draw by Gol Gohar in Sirjan and Nassaji defeated Sanat Naft 3-1 in Ghaemshahr.

On Wednesday, Foolad will host Persepolis in Ahvaz, Aluminum meet Shams Azar and Zob Ahan face Havadar in Isfahan.