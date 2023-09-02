What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Silk Road Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Bozorgmehr Hosseinpur. The exhibit entitled “Ambiguity” will run until September 13 at the gallery located at 103 Lavasani St. in the Kamranieh neighborhood.

Painting

* Samaneh Abri is putting her latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

Entitled “Beginning, Life, Transition”, the exhibit will run until September 18 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Mohammad Hadi Fadavi is on view in an exhibition at Art Center Gallery.

The exhibit named “Riderless Horses” will be running until September 26 at the gallery that can be found at 145 North Salimi St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Firuzeh Bakhtiari are on display in an exhibition at Sohrab Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until September 11 at the gallery, which can be found at 142 Somayyeh St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mahshid Delfaninejad is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

Entitled “Reboar”, the exhibition will run until September 6 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* A collection of paintings by a group of artists including Puya Heidari, Sadra Bani-Asadi, Ali Ghafari and Mahnaz Akbari is on display in an exhibition at Artibition Projects Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until September 14 at the gallery located at 61 Rezai Alley, Shariati St.

* Paintings by Narges Ranjbar are on display in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Home, So Far, So Close” will continue until September 22 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.

* A collection of paintings by Mohammadreza Emadi is on view in an exhibition at Guyeh Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until September 11 at the gallery that can be found at No. 39, Lotfi Alley, Mashahir St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* Paintings by Shahzad Mohammadian, Rosa Noruzifar, Nastaran Samimi, Hossein Noruzi and several other artists are on display in an exhibition at Jinus Gallery.

The exhibit named “Saltus” will be running until September 6 at the gallery that can be found at 21 Fatemei St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

Drawing

* Elaheh Heidari is showcasing her latest drawings in an exhibition at Emkan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 15 at the gallery located at No. 3, Second Alley, Mirza Shirazi St.

