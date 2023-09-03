Iranian cycling legend Zangiabadi passes away

TEHRAN – Iranian cycling legend Ali Zangiabadi passed away at the age of 67 on Saturday.

He died following a long battle with disease. The legendary athlete will be laid to rest on Monday.

Zangiabadi won two bronze medals in the 1982 Asian Games in road race and team time trial.

He won a gold medal at the men's 30 km points race at the 1986 Asian Games.

Zangiabadi was former president of Iran’s Cycling Federation as well.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.