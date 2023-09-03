National Printing Industry Day celebrated in Tehran

TEHRAN- National Printing Industry Day was celebrated at Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran on Saturday evening.

The event was participated by a number of directors from the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, including Mona Abroufarakh, the director-general of the Cellulosic, Printing and Stationery Industries Office of the ministry, some printing industry entrepreneurs and directors, including Ahmad Abolhassani, the chairman of Tehran Print Union, as well as the chairmen of Iran Chamber of Guilds and Tehran Chamber of Guilds.

Abolhassani had stated that “The beat of printing” “The beating heart of the industry” is the slogan of this edition of the National Printing Industry Day conference, which he said: "This slogan is indicative of many issues. Printing houses in any part of the world are the expressive language of the state of that country's industries. From this point of view, the chosen slogan of this edition, which is designed based on a brainstorm, is based on the existing realities of the printing industry. In fact, no industry and producer can achieve their desired results without printing, and this is a point that indicates the industrial nature of printing, and all our efforts to choose this slogan have been to place this point in the heart of society and among the officials.”

During the National Printing Industry Day ceremony, some challenges that the printing industry is facing in the country were addressed.

It was said that the biggest challenge of the printing industry today is the lack of strategic thinking among directors, planners, entrepreneurs, organizations, and unions.

Also, some recent fruitful measures taken in this industry were mentioned as:

- Interaction with the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, and formation of joint working groups to find ways to improve and develop the printing industry

- Interaction with Tehran Industrial Estates Company to establish printing parks in several important industrial estates of Tehran province, and taking the necessary follow-up measures in this due

- Pursuing the benefits of printing units from bank facilities like other industrial units

- Noticeable presence of those active in the printing industry in the boards of chambers of commerce and Tehran Chamber of Guilds, as Ahmad Abolhassani is the vice chairman of Iran Chamber of Guilds

- The role of the private sector, especially Tehran Print Union in organizing various events, for example, this ceremony, independently from governmental institutions

Mentioning the required strategies in the printing industry, it was stated that there is a need for a complete understanding of the current capacity and capabilities of the printing industry in order to fully and accurately identify the weaknesses and capacities and provide different solutions to solve the challenges and obstacles.

It should be mentioned that some exemplary persons active in the printing industry were honored at the end of the National Printing Industry Day ceremony.