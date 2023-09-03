Short film “Orange” at South American festivals

TEHRAN- The short film “Orange” directed by Ermia Rabbani is competing at two festivals in South America.

It is present at the XIV Children and Adolescence Festival in Bogota, Colombia, which started on September 2 and will conclude on September 8, ILNA reported on Saturday.

The short work is also attending the 13th Student Film Festival FENACIES held in Montevideo, Uruguay, from September 4 to 11.

Produced by Rabbani and Mohammadreza Hosseinnia, “Orange” shows the life of a child who is surrounded by loneliness and has a speech disorder.

Ashkan Fateh, Setayesh Delghi, Marzieh Anvaripour and Sima Khaanvakili are in the cast.

FENACIES is an organization founded in 2011 that started with the aim of creating a cinema festival specifically to youth, where competition would be fair and creativity and effort of these would be valued.

The main aim of the festival is to strengthen the audiovisual education between the youngest, and through the short films realization they can express their ideas so that then they can see reflected on the big screen.

During the week, the short films that are selected will be shown in a public and state cinema. On September 11th the winners will be announced in the closing ceremony.

