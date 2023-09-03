Iranian musician’s book on viola concertos released in global market

TEHRAN-The book “Famous Viola Concertos” by Iranian musician and viola player Amir Hossein Taei has been released in the global music market.

This is the first-ever work dedicated to the viola by an Iranian artist in the international market, IRNA reported on Friday.

Taei’s book compiles and presents several prominent concertos for the viola, including pieces such as “Concerto in E Minor by Oskar Rieding,” “Concerto in G Major by Georg Philipp Telemann” and “Viola Concerto No. 2 by Friedrich Seitz,” and “Romance for Viola and Piano by Max Reger” among others.

Each concerto in this collection is meticulously chosen to align with various skill levels, from beginner to intermediate. This ensures that players of varying experiences can find joy and challenge within these pages. Each concerto is carefully chosen to showcase the viola's unique voice and technical prowess. This collection offers a kaleidoscope of emotions and melodies that will inspire and captivate all kind of players.

Speaking about the importance of the book, Taei said: “The existing repertoire for the viola on the international stage mainly assists intermediate to advanced players, lacking a progressive structure for beginners and intermediates to enhance their skills gradually”.

“For this reason, I decided to create this collection as a service to those who are actively engaged with the viola so the book includes simplified violin concertos for the beginners,” he added.

“The second volume of the book has been specially tailored for intermediate to advanced players who are preparing for university entrance exams or international orchestra auditions,” the musician noted.

The first volume of the book is available on several international websites, with plans for its imminent release in Iran.

The viola is a string instrument that is bowed, plucked, or played with varying techniques. Slightly larger than a violin, it has a lower and deeper sound. Since the 18th century, it has been the middle or alto voice of the violin family, between the violin and the cello.

Taei, 32, is also a singer, composer, violin player, piano player and a sound engineer in music. He is a member of the Iran Music House.

He started his artistic activity in 2001 with the piano instrument and after passing its introductory courses, he chose the violin instrument as a specialized instrument. He has completed various composing courses, including harmony, counterpoint, orchestration and form. After that, he has practiced extensively on his voice and passed the vocal courses with several teachers. His artistic activities include attending the Iranian National Music Orchestra as a violinist and composer, releasing music albums and singles.

He has had several performances in Tehran, Isfahan and Lorestan provinces in the past eight years.

