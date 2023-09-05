Short film “Sampo” to represent Iran at Port Townsend Film Festival

TEHRAN-Iranian short film “Sampo” by Marzieh Riahi will represent Iran at the Port Townsend Film Festival in the U.S., which is set to be held late September.

The movie will be screened on September 22 and 24 and also be streamed online on September 25, ISNA reported.

A production of 2023, the 14-minute flick shows a mother who caters for funerals and parties, but her daughter has a different idea about her mother’s job.

Linda Kiani, Maryam Boubani, Hilda Kordbache, and Hannan Azizi comprise the cast of the short work.

“Sampo” has so far been screened at the Nickel Independent Film Festival in Canada and the Palm Beach International Film Festival in the US, which is among the top independent film events in the world.

The Port Townsend Film Festival is the oldest, largest film festival on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State. It hosts approximately 2,000 attendees and over 50 films every year.

PTFF’s mission is sparking community by connecting filmmakers and film lovers.

The hybrid 2023 festival will include in-person screenings and events opening weekend, September 21-24, and virtual screenings September 25-October 1.

SS/