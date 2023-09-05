Free zones at head of Iran’s delegation to participate in China investment fair

TEHRAN- The Secretariat of Iran’s Free Zones High Council, together with the seven free zones of Arvand, Kish, Qeshm, Chabahar, Anzali, Aras and Makou, will participate in the 23rd China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT), freena.ir reported.

As reported, the zones will be present in the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran and with the strategy of introducing free zones as drivers of foreign investment.

The 23rd China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) is scheduled to be held in Xiamen, China during September 8-11.

The event this year focuses on the Global Development Initiative, high-quality "Introducing FDI" and "Going Global", multilateral and bilateral cooperation framework and cross-straits cooperation.

The secretary of Iran’s Free Zones High Council has recently announced that 850 packages for investment in the country’s free zones are ready to be presented to the investors.

“We have launched a movement to jumpstart investment in the free zones, with 850 investment packages worth about 15 billion euros ready to be presented to investors”, Hojatollah Abdolmaleki reiterated.

