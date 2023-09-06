India exports commodities worth $813m to Iran in 5 months

TEHRAN – Iran imported commodities valued at $813 million from India during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), according to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Based on the IRICA data, India was Iran’s fifth source of import during the five-month period.

The recent data released by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, shows that the value of Iran’s exports to India increased five percent in the first six months of 2023, as compared to the same period of time in 2022.

The Indian ministry put the worth of Iran’s exports to India at $352 million in January-June 2023, while the figure was $335 million in the same time span of 2022.

As reported, the two countries’ trade dropped 27 percent to $993 million in the first half of this year from $1.373 billion in the first six months of the past year.

The decrease in trade between Iran and India in the first half of 2023 was caused by the drop in the country's exports to Iran. India's exports to Iran in the mentioned six months experienced a 38 percent drop and reached $641 million. In the first half of last year, India exported $1.038 billion of goods to Iran.

MA