Jules Verne’s “Dick Sand, A Captain at Fifteen” published in Persian

TEHRAN-Qoqnoos Publishing Group has released the Persian translation of Jules Verne’s novel “Dick Sand, A Captain at Fifteen” in Iran under the title “The Fifteen-Year-Old Captain”.

An adventure work by the French writer, which was originally published in 1878, it has been translated into Persian by Marzieh Kordbacheh and published in 515 pages, ILNA reported on Thursday.

The book deals primarily with the issue of slavery, and the African slave trade by other Africans in particular.

It follows 15-year-old Dick Sands who serves on the schooner Pilgrim, a whaler that normally voyages across the Pacific in their efforts to find targets. Several days into their journey northeast, the Pilgrim encounters a shipwreck, with only five African-American survivors plus a dog, all of whom are brought into the ship and offered passage to America.

Jules Verne (1828-1905) was a French writer, poet, and playwright, best known for his adventure novels and his profound influence on the literary genre of science fiction. After Agatha Christie, Jules Verne has the most translated literary works in the world.

Verne was born to bourgeois parents in the seaport of Nantes, where he was trained to follow in his father's footsteps as a lawyer but quit the profession early in life to write for magazines and the stage. His collaboration with the publisher Pierre-Jules Hetzel led to the creation of the Voyages Extraordinaires, a widely popular series of scrupulously researched adventure novels including “Journey to the Center of the Earth” (1864), “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” (1870), and “Around the World in Eighty Days” (1873).

“Dick Sand, A Captain at Fifteen” is the 17th book in the Extraordinary Voyages Series by Jules Verne.

