Tehran hosting intl. confectionery exhibition

TEHRAN - The 22nd Iran International Confectionery Fair, as one of the only exhibitions in Iran that is specially allocated to the confectionery industry, kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday, IRIB reported.

During this four-day event, 320 domestic companies alongside 30 foreign exhibitors from various countries including India, Italy, and Singapore are presenting their latest achievements and innovations in the confectionery and chocolate industry in three major categories of food, raw materials, and related machinery.

This exhibition is held with the aim of introducing and familiarizing with the world's innovations, exchanging industrial technologies, and creating a bridge between domestic producers and international markets to promote exports.

All kinds of products including biscuits, sweets, chocolate, toffee, candies, and traditional foods such as Gaz, Sohan, and Baklava, production raw materials such as cocoa powder, oil, flour, cocoa butter, food colors, as well as all kinds of production, baking and packaging machinery will be showcased in this exhibition.

Representatives of export target countries, especially neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Persian Gulf nations have also been invited to visit this exhibition.

