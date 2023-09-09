TCCIMA trade development committee outlines plans for next 2 years

TEHRAN - The second meeting of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s Trade Development and Facilitation Committee was held on Saturday during which the members of the committee discussed their programs for the next two years.

As the TCCIMA portal reported, the committee considered monitoring problems and challenges in the field of foreign trade with the aim of developing business relations as the focal point of its programs for the upcoming years.

At the beginning of this meeting, the head of the committee mentioned some major turning points in the country’s foreign trade over the past few years and pointed out some issues regarding the import of mobile phones and cars and said: "Recent reports indicate that the government has decided to issue permission to import mobile phones in exchange for exports; in fact, the currency needed to import mobile phones is supposed to be provided from the currency obtained from the exports.”

Kaveh Zargaran also pointed to the issue of importing used cars with less than five years of age and stated that apparently, the prerequisite for facilitating the import of cars with the mentioned specifications is that the source of foreign exchange should be clear.

He also pointed to the problems of issuing and renewing business ID cards and said: "During this period of the committee’s activity, we have decided to deal more with the problems of issuing and renewing business ID cards and by negotiating with the responsible authorities, we will propose solutions and deal with the problems of this sector.”

Elsewhere in the meeting, Maryam Fadaei, the deputy chair of the committee, mentioned some of the goals of the committee for the next two years including the development of export and cross-border trade, improvement of the import process, holding exhibition events and international marketing, pursuing new ways for financial exchanges and international settlements, as well as providing commercial services and facilitating customs affairs.

