Official: Persepolis goalkeeper Beiranvand misses Al Nassr match

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand missed the match against Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

Persepolis will have to meet the Saudi Arabian football team on Sept. 19 in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League Group E in Tehran.

Beiranvand suffered a groin injury in Iran’s friendly match against Bulgaria on Thursday at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv.

“Beiranvand has suffered a Grade 2 groin strain which could keep him out up to three weeks,” Persepolis doctor Alireza Haghighat said.