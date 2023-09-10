Iranian delegation to visit Basra oil, gas exhibition

TEHRAN - Iran Federation of Oil Industry in collaboration with the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) and Khoramshahr Chamber of Commerce, will send a delegation to attend the Basra Oil and Gas Conference and visit the exhibition to be held on the sidelines of the conference, which are due to be held in the Iraqi city of Basra during October 17-19.

As reported by the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the delegation will be comprised of business operators active in various energy fields.

