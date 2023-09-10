‘Needs, capacities of downstream petchem industries to be identified in Iran Plast expo’

TEHRAN – The managing director of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said on Saturday that the needs and export capacities of downstream petrochemical industries are going to be identified in the 17th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (Iran Plast 2023).

“In order to have a value chain system for the petrochemical industry, it is necessary to identify the needs and export capacities of the downstream industries, and Iran Plast International Exhibition plays an effective role in realizing this goal,” Morteza Shah-Mirzaei said.

“One of the important things for the growth and development of the petrochemical industry is to complete the value chain and create added value with the aim of making the most of investment opportunities,” he added.

Emphasizing that one of the strategic policies of the National Petrochemical Company is the development of technology in downstream petrochemical industries, the official said: “One of the pillars of drawing the value chain system is focusing on technology transfer through indigenization of new technologies and development of Iranian technical knowledge.”

The NPC head emphasized that the Iran Plast exhibition, as the largest event of the country’s petrochemical industry, can play an effective role in the development of the infrastructure in this industry in order to improve the business environment and remove possible obstacles and problems to have a balanced development path ahead.

Iran’s 17th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment is going to be held from September 17 to 20 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

Like the previous years, this edition of the exhibition will also cover four major areas including raw materials, machinery, and equipment, final and semi-finished products as well as services.

As the biggest event in the petrochemicals and plastics industry in West Asia, Iran Plast was held for the first time in 2002 on the initiative of NPC in order to boost the domestic plastics industry market, facilitate the global marketing process, and present in global markets.

EF/MA