IMIDRO supports national competition on gem-cutting skills

TEHRAN -The first national competition on gem-cutting skills will be held from October 31-November 2 with the sponsorship of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization.

According to the public relations of IMIDRO, the event will be held by Iran’s Gemstone Industry Development Department (one of IMIDRO’s subsidiaries) in order to identify and encourage artisans, students, and skilled learners of gem cutting in the country.

The National and International Skill Competition Department of Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization and General Directorate of South Khorasan Technical and Vocational Training at the Shahid Radmard Technical and Vocational Training Center in Ferdous City will organize the event in a completely specialized manner in the fields of cabochon cutting, facet cutting, and carving in two preliminary and final stages (in person).

Abou Mohammad Hashemi, the manager of the gemstone development plan, announced that the competition aims to identify professional talents and skilled people and to create a suitable opportunity to lead them toward the job market.

Holding such events can be a big step to introduce the potential of the country, prevent the sale of uncut gems, and also lay the grounds for industrialists and artisans in this sector, he concluded.