Iranian medal winners honored

TEHRAN – The medal winner sportspersons were honored at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Tehran, Iran on Monday.

The Iranian athletes and Para athletes, who have won medals over the past two years, were honored in the ceremony.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi attended the ceremony and said the Olympians and Paralympians should be equal in terms of privileges and conditions of employment and insurance of heroes and veterans should be considered an essential service.

Kioumars Hashemi, caretaker of Iran’s Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, was also among the attendees.

It was also see-off ceremony for the Iranian athletes and Para athletes in the 2022 Hangzhou.

The 2023 Asian Games will be held from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Hangzhou.

Also, the Para Games will take place from Oct. 22 to 28.