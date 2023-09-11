Tehran, Tashkent hail extended tourism co-op

TEHRAN—Iran and Uzbekistan are eager to expand cooperation in various cultural areas, including tourism and cultural heritage.

Possible avenues for cooperation were discussed by Iran’s tourism minister Ezzatollah Zarghami, Aziz Abdukhakimov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Ecology and Environmental Protection, and Bakhodir Abdullaev, Tashkent’s ambassador to Tehran on Sunday, IRAN reported.

The exchange of cultural heritage experts, organization of familiarization tours, workshops, and masterclasses, as well as the implementation of previously inked memoranda of understanding, were among the topics they conferred in the Tehran meeting.

Moreover, the officials agreed to along with Turkmenistan work on a triple visa simplification between Tehran, Tashkent, and Ashgabat on the sidelines of the 25th session of the UNWTO General Assembly, which will be held in Samarkand from October 16 to 20.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM