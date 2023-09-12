Iranian judo athlete Fattahi tests positive for doping

TEHRAN – Iranian judo athlete Ali Fattahi has been suspended for three years from any involvement in sport activities after being found positive for a prohibited substance.

The analysis of the athlete’s sample has shown anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS), a prohibited substance under Class S1.1.

With the athlete’s cooperation and early confession, the duration of suspension has been reduced by one year making the suspension period to be a three-year term from Aug. 14, 2023 to Aug. 13, 2026.