Iranian potters showing off skills at Kokand festival

TEHRAN—Iranian potters are showcasing their delicate works at the 2nd Kokand Handicrafts Festival, which is running from Spe. 21 to 23 in the ancient Uzbek city.

A team of five Iranian potters has demonstrated the artistic authority and other capabilities of Persian pottery at Uzbekistan’s handicrafts festival, Maryam Jalali Dehkordi, the deputy minister for handicrafts, said on Friday.

Jalali Dehkordi, who accompanies Iranian crafters at the exhibit, said: “Uzbek crafters are very interested in learning more about the skills of Iranian potters and benefit from their expertise.”

Uzbekistan currently holds the rotating presidency of the Asia-Pacific regional office of the World Handicrafts Council, the official said.

According to Jalali Dehkordi, the value of Iran’s handicraft exports stood at $400 million during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (Mar. 21, 2022—Jan. 20, 2023). “Compared to the same period a year earlier, the figure represents some 30 percent growth.”

At present, a total of 13 cities and three villages in Iran have been registered by the World Council of Handicrafts as “world cities of handicrafts”. The World Crafts Council is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that was founded in 1964 to promote fellowship, foster economic development through income-generating craft-related activities, and organize exchange programs, workshops, conferences, and exhibitions.

According to organizers, the festival is intended to highlight the rich history of Kokand, which was a stopping point for the great Silk Road caravans. Since those ancient times, the local population has been engaged in arts and crafts, and to this day, they still maintain the region’s heritage and fine traditions.

“The festival became not only a reason to showcase the talents and skills of local artists and craftspeople but also a way to revive and preserve those traditions and to exchange experiences between different schools of crafts, from woodcarving and metalwork to ornamental painting and others.”

As mentioned by organizers, the event is set to be a source of inspiration for the youth — the future generation of craftsmen — and build a bridge that connects them with the cultural heritage of Uzbekistan.

AFM