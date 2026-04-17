‘JANFADA’ girls demonstrate readiness to defend country

TEHRAN – Thousands of girls from different age groups and from all walks of life participated in a rally in Tehran on Friday to show their preparedness to defend homeland against any aggression by enemies.

The event, organized under a campaign titled “JANFADA”, literally meaning “ready to sacrifice life”, aimed to renew allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and declare support for the armed forces.

The “JANFADA” campaign began on March 29 to demonstrate public readiness to defend the country under current sensitive conditions. Yet what unfolded exceeded expectations. Within just a few days, millions signed up, adding their names to a list that continues to grow rapidly, and it has reached a staggering figure of over 27 million participants so far.

In a message marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the new Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, referred to the campaign, stating: “Undoubtedly, your resounding cries in the public squares have a profound impact on the outcome of the negotiations. Likewise, the astonishing and ever-increasing number of millions participating in the “Ready to Sacrifice for Iran” campaign is an influential factor in this arena.”

Iranian women and girls who are ready to sacrifice their lives with love for their homeland, took to the streets, as they did over the past 48 nights, holding the tricolor Iranian flag to say that they will defend the country to the last drop of blood shoulder to shoulder with men and the armed forces.

Support for one’s homeland and the willingness to defend it is nothing new for Iranians. The country’s history is filled with moments when people, despite their differences, have stood united at critical turning points. From resisting foreign invasions in ancient times to enduring the pressures of modern conflicts, one constant remains: a profound sense of belonging to the land and a shared national identity.