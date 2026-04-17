Tabiat bridge turns red to mark World Hemophilia Day  

TEHRAN – Tabiat bridge in Tehran is lit up in red from April 17 to 19 to mark the World Hemophilia Day, which is observed annually on April 17 to raise awareness of the disease.

Hemophilia is usually an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly, and it mostly affects males. It is estimated to occur in about 1 of every 5,000 male births.

People with hemophilia have low levels of proteins called clotting factors that help to stop bleeding.

The disease can result in spontaneous bleeding within joints, leading to chronic joint disease and pain, bleeding in the skin, head, and brain, which can cause seizures and paralysis.

It can also lead to excessive bleeding following injuries or surgery. Death can occur if the bleeding cannot be stopped or if it occurs in a vital organ such as the brain.

The light it up campaign is conducted across the globe as a part hemophilia awareness efforts. On the occasion of World Hemophilia Day, a lot of bridges and landmarks shine red around the world to raise public awareness for the bleeding disorders.

Apart from this universal goal, this year, the campaign in Iran also honors those martyred during the imposed US-Israeli war which started on February 28.

It also highlights the need to protect ancient and historical structures, as well as prominent urban constructions and cultural heritage, Mehr news agency reported.

On this occasion, the global inherited bleeding disorders community come together to advocate for all inherited bleeding disorders. This year’s theme of “Diagnosis: First step to care” highlights the critical importance of diagnosis—the essential first step in treatment and care.

The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) estimates that over three-quarters of the population of people with hemophilia worldwide are undiagnosed, and an even more significant gap also exists for other bleeding disorders.

To appreciate the scale of this gap, the expected number of patients with haemophilia globally is 1,125,000, of whom approximately 418,000 should have severe haemophilia.

Hundreds of thousands of people with bleeding disorders around the world still lack access to basic care. We have the power—and the shared commitment—to change this.

We can improve diagnostic outcomes by strengthening the skills of healthcare professionals and enhancing the effectiveness of laboratories. By increasing global diagnosis rates, we can move one step closer to our shared vision of Treatment for All.

In 2025, the chairman of the board of the Iranian Hemophilia Society, Amin Afshar, said that some 14,000 hemophilia patients are registered in the country.

Some patients with hemophilia lost their lives from a lack of medicines caused by sanctions, according to the chairman of the board of the Iranian Hemophilia Society. Lack of medicine for factor 8 and factor 9 hemophilia is quite evident in the country, which risks the lives of the patients.

MT/ MG

