Over $381m of water supply projects implemented in 2 years

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Ministry has implemented 883 water supply projects worth 190 trillion rials (about $381.7 million) since the beginning of the 13th government incumbency (August 2021), the head of the Planning Department at the Iran Water Resources Management Company said.

“These plans have been made for different cities in 31 provinces with different water needs,” IRNA quoted Isa Bozorgzadeh as saying on Monday.

EF/MA