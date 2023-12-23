Movies from Iran line up for Dhaka festival

TEHRAN-A lineup of 29 movies by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in different sections of the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival, which will take place in the Bangladeshi capital from January 20 to 28.

Four films including “Fereshteh” by Morteza Atashzamzam and “Green Plum Season” by Ali Bayat will go on screen in the Asian Film Competition.

Atashzamzam’s “Fereshteh” is about a woman named Fereshteh who together with his husband Amjad keep trying hard to achieve their wishes.

Jaya Ahsan and Suman Faruque are the main actors of the 78-minute movie that has been made in Bangladesh.

“Green Plum Season” tells the story of Ata, who after resigning from his position as a judge, Ata retreats to his family's villa in the countryside, only to be met with a chilly reception from his son, Farhad, who has recently been released from prison.

As Ata's wife, Giti, files for divorce, tensions escalate, and the family is thrown into turmoil. However, their already strained relationships are further complicated when a car accident claims Farhad's life and leaves Giti paralyzed. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Ata finds himself caught in a web of lies as he tries to shield Giti from the truth. Meanwhile, Farhad's girlfriend, Vida, becomes increasingly suspicious of the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Number Ten” by Hamid Zargarnejad and “The Gentleman” by Hasan Keyghobadi will also be screened in this section.

Eight films from the lineup, including “Ropewalker Memories” by Hamed Rajabi, “The Leather Jacket Man” by Hossein Mirzamohammadi and “Butterfly Man” by Mitra Ruhimanesh will be showcased in the Cinema of the World section.

“Ropewalker Memories” is about a young man and his father, who share a close living arrangement in the same apartment. Despite his son's objections, the father invites sex workers into their home. One day, he brings home a woman who refuses to leave. Both father and son join forces to persuade her to depart. However, when she finally departs of her own accord, her absence becomes unbearable for the two men.

A suspense drama, “The Leather Jacket Man” follows Isa Farahman, a State Welfare Organization of Iran investigator who tracks down a ring using young women for drug smuggling.

In "Butterfly Man," Jahan, a middle-aged migrant dealing with a serious illness, is filled with regret over his past. He decides to return to his homeland, Iran, to seek forgiveness from his ex-wife, Homa, whom he forced to undergo an abortion after a positive PAPP-A test. Upon his arrival, Jahan learns that Homa has not only moved on but also raised their child, a sweet and talented young boy with Down Syndrome.

Photo: A scene from “Green Plum Season” by Ali Bayat

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