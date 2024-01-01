Commodities worth over $600m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed trade of 2,754,754 tons of commodities and 29 vehicles with a total trading value of almost $615 million on its physical market.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor trade of 2,206,969 tons of commodities valued at more than $377 million.

On this floor the IME sold 1,186,607 tons of cement, 580,000 tons of iron ore, 346,082 tons of steel, 77,500 tons of sponge iron, 8,220 tons of copper, 6,440 tons of aluminum, 2,150 tons of zinc, 200 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 18 tons of precious metals concentrate and 29 vehicles.

Moreover, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 543,046 tons of commodities worth nearly $233 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 212,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 114,205 tons of bitumen, 105,908 tons of polymeric products, 62,000 tons of lube cut, 36,387 tons of chemicals, 6,400 tons of sulfur, 3,639 tons of oil, 2,548 tons of petroleum products, 410 tons of feedstocks and 148 tons of waterproofing materials.

The IME also traded within the same week 4,741 tons of goods on its side market.

As previously reported, IME witnessed trade of 11,980,791 tons of commodities with a total trading value of nearly $3 billion on its physical market during the past Iranian calendar month (ended on December 21).

The exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor, trade of 9,893,000 tons of commodities valued at nearly $2 billion.

On this floor the IME sold 5,059,317 tons of cement, 2,279,000 tons of iron ore, 1,930,172 tons of steel, 545,000 tons of sponge iron, 58,805 tons of zinc, 39,140 tons of aluminum, 32,356 tons of copper, 2,275 tons of cast iron, 1,000 tons of coke, 800 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 175 tons of lead and 60 tons of precious metals concentrate.

It's worth noting that the IME also traded 5 tons of cotton on its agricultural trading floor.

Moreover, the exchange saw trade of 1,944,596 tons of commodities worth more than $866 million on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor.

Items traded on this floor included 648,540 tons of vacuum bottom, 548,923 tons of bitumen, 387,000 tons of polymeric products, 190,000 tons of lube cut, 135,220 tons of chemicals, 23,470 tons of sulfur, 15,967 tons of oil, 11,652 tons of petroleum products, 1,925 tons of feedstocks, 1,000 tons of slop wax and 200 tons of waterproofing materials.

Last was the IME's side market on which the exchange traded 88,089 tons of goods.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA