Hakim: US and UK Seek to Expand War by Attacking Yemen

Seyyed Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement, spoke at the gathering commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Baqer Hakim.

He criticized the usurping Zionist regime for its continuous killing of women and children in Gaza and the West Bank, expressing disappointment in the international community's lack of strong action to stop it.

Hakim emphasized that the cause of Palestine is deeply rooted in the hearts of the Iraqi nation, stating that silence is not an option when it comes to attacks on Muslim lands and sanctuaries and the shedding of innocent civilians' blood by the usurping Zionist regime. He called on Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the international community and all free people around the world, to take a firm stance against this cruel war on the Palestinian nation.

Highlighting that West Asia cannot bear any more tensions or adventures, Hakim warned against a resurgence of tension in the region.

He urged for dialogue and understanding among nations instead. Additionally, he strongly condemned the United States' and Britain's attack on Yemen, labeling it as a violation of this resilient country's sovereignty and infrastructure.

Iraqi politician issued a warning against further escalation of war in Gaza, emphasizing that such actions jeopardize regional security and peace. He stressed that achieving peace and stability in the region comes with significant costs that cannot be ignored.

Furthermore, Hakim deemed the attack on Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces also known as Hashd al-Shaabi camps completely unacceptable as it violates Iraq's sovereignty, security, and stability.

He stated that while efforts are being made to protect Iraq's security and restore its position, such attacks must not persist.