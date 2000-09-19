Mother Killed Baby, Kept Body in Freezer for Two Years

WARSAW A married woman kept the body of her new-born baby in a freezer for two years after killing the child shortly after its birth out of fear of her husband, a court in the central town of Pruszkow heard Monday as carried by AFP.

The woman, 32, who already had two children, went to the police Sunday and confessed to having "given birth to a son in the bath tub and then killing him," said Boguslaw Piatek, spokesman for the prosecutor's office in the town.

"I suppose the family was dominated by the father. He had decided he did not want any more children. The woman, out of fear of her husband, managed to cover up the fact that she was pregnant," Piatek said.

