Rights group denounces ‘field execution’ of Palestinians

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society accused Israeli forces of killing four men as they were being released at the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing from Israel into Gaza.

The rights group described the incident as a “field execution” adding the four Palestinians had helped guard humanitarian aid entering the besieged coastal enclave.

“The bodies of one of the men was recovered yesterday and the rest this morning, and pictures taken show that their hands were bound, and there was evidence of torture on their bodies,” the organization said.