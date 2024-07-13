Pezeshkian engages with religious minority representatives in parliament

TEHRAN – Masoud Pezeshkian, the President-elect of Iran, convened with representatives of religious minorities in the Iranian Parliament on Saturday morning, marking a pivotal engagement in Tehran.

The meeting, held at the Shahid Beheshti Hall within the Presidential Administration of Iran's capital, Tehran, served as a platform for President-elect Pezeshkian and parliamentary members to delve into a spectrum of pertinent issues.

Pezeshkian clinched victory in the presidential runoff, emerging as Iran's 9th president after securing 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes cast. His opponent, Saeed Jalili, garnered 13,538,179 votes, with a reported voter turnout of 49.8%.

Scheduled for July 28, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is slated to officially endorse Masoud Pezeshkian's presidency.

The inaugural ceremony for President Pezeshkian is scheduled to take place at the Iranian Parliament on July 30, where he will be sworn in as the 14th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This engagement with representatives of religious minorities underscores Pezeshkian's commitment to inclusive governance and dialogue within Iran's diverse societal fabric, positioning his presidency to address a broad spectrum of national issues in the coming term.

Pezeshkian meets Iran's senior military commanders

The senior military commanders of Iran met with President-elect Pezeshkian.

The senior military and commanders of the country met with Pezeshkian at the President's Office. The meeting took place on Saturday, according to Mehr News.

Present in this meeting were Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Major General Seyyed Abdulrahim Mousavi, commander-in-chief of the Army, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Minister of Defense, and Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police Force.

Following the meeting with Pezeshkian, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, said, “The armed forces, in addition to their inherent duty of defending the country and establishing security, will stand by the government, as they have done in past administrations. Therefore, the armed forces are committed to cooperating and assisting the government in advancing the affairs of the people of our country.”

Masoud Pezeshkian was elected as the ninth president of Iran in the second round of the presidential elections with the majority of votes on July 5th.

President-elect receives detailed report on vital energy utilities

The Iranian minister of energy, presented a report on the status of Iran's water sources and electricity consumption to President-elect Pezeshkian.

Ali Akbar Mehrabian, Iran's Minister of Energy, met with President-elect Pezeshkian and congratulated him his election as president, according to IRNA.

In this meeting, he presented a report on the status of the country's dams and the amount of electricity produced and consumed to the president.

Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of water sources and urged attention to urban development, population settlement, and industrial expansion. He also requested that the minister of energy provide an accurate report on the latest status of energy consumption by provinces and cities, including information on the current supply-demand imbalance. This report will be sent to relevant authorities to facilitate necessary measures addressing the production-consumption imbalance.

In recent years, with the onset of the hot season and increased water and electricity consumption, multiple power outages and intermittent water cuts have become common in various parts of the country.