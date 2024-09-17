Iran’s “Melody” participates in Silk Road film festival

TEHRAN- Iranian director Behrouz Sebt Rasoul’s movie “Melody” is competing at the 11th edition of the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF), which is underway in Xi’an, China.

The film tells the story of a young musician girl, Melody, who is determined to compose a heartfelt piece for children battling cancer, using the recorded sounds of thirty different birds, despite the presence of hunters in the area.

She returns to her home village in order to capture the beautiful sounds of the birds and receives assistance from the speechless caretaker of her family's house, Mango.

After discovering a mere twenty birds, Mango reveals to her that the location of the remaining birds is known only to the wise village singer, who has been driven away from the village by the bird hunters. Melody embarks on a journey to locate both him and the missing birds.

Set in a stunning natural backdrop, the story unfolds amidst the enchanting beauty of the surroundings.

A co-production between Iran and Tajikistan, the film stars Iranian actor Diman Zandi, Alireza Ostadi and Meghdad Eslami from Iran as well as Safar Haqdodov and Zulfiya Sadikova from Tajikistan.

The Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) was established in 2014 by China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television to support the Belt and Road Initiative and enhance cultural exchanges among participating countries.

Held annually in Xi’an and Fuzhou, SRIFF is co-sponsored by the Shaanxi and Fujian provincial governments. The festival features various sections, including Competition, Film Panorama, Film Forum, Film Market, and Interactive Activities. Previous editions showcased 987 films from over 60 countries, attracting 830,000 viewers and nearly 6,000 filmmakers, including prominent figures like Sophie Marceau and Asghar Farhadi, among 3,400 reporters from leading media outlets.

SAB/

