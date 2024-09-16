14 prizes for Iran at Girona Film Festival

TEHRAN-A short film and 13 animations from Iran received prizes at the 36th Girona Film Festival, held in Spain from September 12 to 14.

The Iranian short film “Adjustment” directed by Mehrdad Hasani was among the 22 winners of the Spanish festival, Honaronline reported.

The 13 Iranian animations received honorable mentions, among which there are two animated feature films and the rest are short animations.

“Loupetoo” directed by Abas Askari and “Black Gem” by Mohammad Ali Sajadi are the two feature-length animations from Iran that were acclaimed at the event.

The Iranian short films grabbing the honorable mentions include “Why did the Giraffe's Flower Fade?” by Kaveh Kanani, “The Melody of Loneliness” by Samira Azimian, “King’s Garden” by Iraj Mohammadi Razini, “Dance of the Wolf” by Behzad Yaghmouri, “Dehbaraftab” Village by Ziba Arzhang, “Absurd Machine” by Reza Arzhang, “Dear Animal” by Younes Kafashian, “The Lovely Sky” by Amir Mehran, “Being Ten” by Fatemeh Jafari, “Yaar” by Nahid Malayeri, and “Lost” by S. M. Ali Vaziri.

A total of 2,000 works from around the world were submitted to this year’s festival, of which 500 were selected for various sections.

The Girona Film Festival promotes the talent of filmmakers and their artistic creation, with a noble content of human values ​​and deep thought.

Since 1989, it has been a film festival dedicated to talent from all over the world, without limitations of any kind, nor of genre, style, theme, duration, format... talent cannot be limited. The event is aimed at everyone, from whoever generated the idea, the first synopsis, to the last viewer; this is the long drive of the film; to the creation that everyone participates in.

SS/SAB