Ali Atshani’s “Loteria” wins best international film award at South Texas festival

TEHRAN-The movie “Loteria” directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Atshani won an award at the 10th South Texas International Film Festival, held in the U.S. from September 11 to 14.

“Loteria” grabbed the international feature film award at the closing ceremony of the festival, Mehr reported.

The 2023 production is the story of a man’s multiple attempts to cross the border illegally from Mexico to the United States in pursuit of a better life.

Based on a true story, the film is about the time when due to the travel ban imposed on Iran in 2017, immigrants were forced to cross the border illegally into the U.S.

Made in Mexico, the cast of the 85-minute film comprises both Iranian and Mexican actors including Amir Hossein Mousavi, Hamed Tavasoli, Hooman Sepantamehr, Antonio Monroi, Patricia Rojas, and Areliz Benel among others.

“Loteria” has been screened at several international film festivals so far and has won over 10 awards in the categories of best film and director.

This year, the South Texas International Film Festival had over 250 submissions from 21 countries. The official selections were narrowed down to 62 films.

The festival is an annual celebration of the art of cinema. It is a competitive film festival that showcases the work of visionary filmmakers from all over the world. Based in Edinburg, Texas, it showcases local, regional, national, and international films and prides itself as a welcoming hub for thriving and aspiring storytellers.

The festival is geared towards new and experienced filmmakers and filmgoers alike by offering a variety of events including screenings, workshops, and panels.

SS/SAB

